Bhopal: Non-registration of Nursing Course SC notice to Nursing Registration Council

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court, on Friday, issued notice to MP Nurses Registration Council on a special leave petition filed by Premwati College of Nursing, Jabalpur challenging the order of the High Court .

A division Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Arvind Kumar issued notice, said advocate Narinderpal Singh Ruprah and advocate Navtej Singh Ruprah who appeared for the petitioner. The matter will be heard on April 10, 2023. The college had filed a SLP challenging the High Court order which dismissed the petition of the Nursing College against two orders passed by the Council.

The college is already running a number of nursing courses. The Council had cancelled the permission of one of its courses ‘GNM’ for the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22. Advocate Ruprah argued the first order passed by the Council does not contain the reason for rejection and the second order does not appreciate that the mistake was on the part of the Nursing Council in not permitting the course till the academic year has substantially progressed.

The belated grant of permission for starting a new course resulted in non-availability of students. When this situation occurred for 2 years, the Council then said that the college will have to apply afresh. Thus for the mistake of the Council, the college is being made to suffer.