 Bhopal: Enraged over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament, Congress workers burn Modi’s effigy in Jabalpur, halts train in Bhopal
Jabalpur district Congress committee burnt effigy of PM Narendra Modi, raising slogans against the BJP govt.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Furious and disappointed over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case which consequently led to his disqualification from Parliament, the Congress staged protest across Madhya Pradesh.

Jabalpur district Congress committee burnt effigy of PM Narendra Modi, raising slogans against the BJP govt.

There was also a clash between the Congress workers and the police during the burning of the effigy. 

District Congress Committee President and Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu said that this is a “conspiracy of BJP to destroy democracy“. He said that the greatness of Rahul Gandhi does not end just by abolishing his membership from the parliament. Rahul Gandhi belongs to the family who have sacrificed their lives for this country, he added. 

Further he said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are not going to back down after canceling the membership. Rahul Gandhi will raise his voice loudly and vocally for the people of this country.

Protest at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station Bhopal

As part of protests in MP, the Youth Congress stopped a fast train at Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Station on Friday.

A large group of Congress workers reached the platform and halted Dakshin Express amid chants of "Rahul Gandhi Jindabad; Narendra Modi Murdabad." Also, they hoisted banners that read, "Black Day For Indian Democracy." 

Madhya Pradesh Congress chairman Vikrant Bhuria said, "Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress stopped Dakshin Express train at Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal to protest the arbitrary disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the parliament."

