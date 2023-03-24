Day after Rahul Gandhi's conviction, opp leaders march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan with 'Democracy in Danger' banner

Opposition leaders march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan with 'Democracy in Danger banner' | Screengrab

Opposition parties are today marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan from nearby Vijay Chowk amid heavy security deployment, which has been tasked with stopping the leaders from reaching their destination.

As per reports from NDTV, the parties are protesting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case and to reiterate their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examination into the Adani-Hindenburg dispute.

They are seeking a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu.

Protesting MPs detained

Because they did not have police permission for the march, some protesting MPs were detained and taken to nearby police stations in a bus. The President also failed to schedule a meeting with them.

Several state Congress units have also launched simultaneous protests, accusing the Centre of political vendetta. Police in Karnataka detained Congress state president DK Shivakumar, as well as other party leaders and workers, who were protesting the Surat Court verdict against Mr Gandhi.

Opposition MPs take out march to Vijay Chowk from Parliament with a banner 'Democracy in Danger' demanding JPC in Adani issue. The protest comes a day after conviction of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul's democracy in danger remarks had triggered demands for his apology @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/qJaF68o0Yg — Shemin (@shemin_joy) March 24, 2023

The Surat District Court pronounced the verdict in the case for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

Gandhi had made the alleged remarks about Modi's surname at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With agency inputs)