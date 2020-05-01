Bhopal: Non-corona patients in lurch as doctors missing from clinics

The health department, which is busy handling COVID-19 cases seems to have sidelined patients suffering from other ailments. Doctors are not available in government-run clinics leading to problems for residents. Sanjeevani clinics are also not functioning either.

Though clinics open on time, the doctors are not available. Residents suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, body pain, minor injuries, and those who need TetVac injection, rabies injection find no doctors at the clinics. For example, clinic in Professor Colony opens on time. But there are no doctors though paramedical staff remains present.

The only choice for non-corona patients is to approach big nursing homes or private hospitals for treatment of minor and seasonal diseases. However, residents avoid visiting big hospitals to safeguard against corona infection. They prefer local colony clinics to get treatment where they can maintain social distance and get diagnosed properly.

As doctors are busy in handling COVID-19 cases, they hardly get time for clinics. Besides, private clinics are also closed as it is difficult to maintain social distance in a small doctor’s chamber. This has forced residents to take treatment on their own.

Dr Sanjiv Deswal, posted at one of Sanjeevani clinics, said, clinics are not functional as entire medical staff and doctors are busy in controlling corona infection.

“Sanjeevani clinics were opened in slums and other populated areas so that district hospital would not have much burden of patients. But it a temporary phase. Clinics will start functioning again,” he said.