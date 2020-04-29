46 including 2-yr-old girl, five Jamaatis and cops test corona positive in Bhopal, one succumbs

Even as the administration is struggling to stem the corona tide, the state capital on Wednesday reported 46 more COVID-19 positive cases and a fatality.

Jamaatis, cook of senior police officer, policemen and their family members including two-year-old girl, are among 46 who tested positive on Wednesday in Bhopal.

Besides, one more death has also been reported from Hamidia Hospital taking the toll to 14.

On Wednesday, reports of five more Jamaatis came positive from Taj ul Masajid taking Jamaatis’ number infected with the virus to 79 in state capital leaving policemen high and dry. After Jahangirabad, Haj House, now the Taj ul masajid where the Jamaatis are quarantined, is under scanner.

A cook of senior police officer and policemen and their family members, two years old girl have also been tested positive.

Senior police officer, whose cook tested positive for the deadly virus, will be subjected for retests. He was tested negative earlier.

Besides, five positive reports came from hotspot Jahangirabad. Six positive cases came from Chhavani Mangalwara while three each from Koh-e-Fiza, Budhwara and Karond. These are main areas from where more positive cases have been reported.

Char Imli, Madrasi Colony, Mother India Colony, Nilbad, Chandbad, Lambakheda, Putlighar, Patel Nagar, Ayodhy-by pass, Devki Nagar, Kabitpura (Shahjahanabad), Vallabh Nagar (Near Satpura Bhavan), Police Line (Ibrahimpura) and Shankaracharya Nagar, recorded one each positive case. Two members of same family came positive in Ahirpura (Jahangirabad).

As per the health department, survey has been intensified in congested localities, especially in notified hotspots of Bhopal. Medico teams have been deployed for sample collection. As more and more Jamaatis are testing positive, the police department is also on toes as more cops and their family members are reporting positive.

In Haj House, those who tested negative are being now shifted to other places.