Bhopal: In a first, drones sanitize congested lanes, containment areas

BHOPAL: For the first time in the city drones were used to spray sanitizers in the congested lanes inaccessible for big spray machines or vehicles deployed for disinfecting areas.

The drones sprinkled disinfectant to sanitize palace orchard and Banjari basti area on Tuesday. The devise is also being used to sanitize containment areas where the entry is strictly prohibited.

The teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and those of the Bhopal Smart City development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) are spraying the disinfectant in city to check the spread of COVID-19.

The drones have a capacity to carry 5 litres of the liquid at a time and it can cover an area of 5 acres. It can fly up to 10 feet above the ground and cover everything around but it can also fly above multi-storey buildings. Garun Areo space agency has been assigned the task and experts from Tamil Nadu are monitoring the work.