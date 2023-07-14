Bhopal: Nodal Agency Breaches Deadline In Filing Report For Kshipra River Pollution

Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nodal agency, formed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 20 to prepare a blueprint for checking pollution in the Kshipra river, failed to honour the deadline of filing its report. The Nodal agency was to submit the report by July 13. The matter came to fore during the hearing the petition on Kshipra river pollution.

The failure of the nodal agency to file a report within the time limit has prompted the green court to include the collectors of Ratlam, Devas, Ujjain and Indore in the nodal agency. NGT has given one month’s time to the agency to submit its report.

Nevertheless, the nodal agency and the collectors will give separate reports, NGT said, adding that an additional chief secretary should be present at the next meeting.

The petitioner Sachin Dave, an environmentalist, who was also present at the hearing, said the agency should submit its report on pollution in river Kshipra at earliest.