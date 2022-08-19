e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: No election, I will work like Bal Thackeray and Anna Hazare, says Preetam Lodhi after sacking from party

“I will not make any request to the party leaders to revoke the expulsion and take me back in the party.”

Updated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Preetam Lodhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preetam Lodhi, who was expelled from the BJP on Friday for hurling diatribes against Brahmins and women, said he would not contest elections in future and work like Bal Thackeray and Anna Hazare to serve the society.

Lodhi who has lost two legislative assembly elections said, “I accept the party’s decision. I have no issue. I will not make any request to the party leaders to revoke the expulsion and take me back in the party.”

On his diatribes against Brahmins and women he said, “I apologised to the party for that but what can I do when the leaders didn’t accept my apology.”

He said his family had been serving the society for three generations right from Bharatiya Jansangh time but none of the family members including himself demanded or took any post in the party.

He said he would continue to work for uniting the Hindus and serving the society.

Notably, Lodhi said in a meeting held in Shivpuri recently that Brahmins and preacher (kathavachak) befooled people to take offerings from them. The preachers got beautiful women to sit in the front rows and their eyes were elsewhere.

As a video clip containing Lodhi’s speech went viral the state BJP president VD Sharma summoned him to the state BJP headquarters to explain his conduct. Lodhi submitted a letter tendering apology for his statements but party said it was not satisfied with his reply, hence the decision to expel him from the party.

Bhopal: BJP expels Lodhi for remark against Brahmins and women
