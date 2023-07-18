 Bhopal: No Corruption By Me, Says Minister Sisodia
May file defamation suit against Cong

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Tuesday said allegations of corruption levelled against him by Congress leaders were baseless. Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Sisodia said all norms were followed. On Monday, the Congress leaders had said that Sisodia misused government funds worth Rs 8.47 crore meant for imparting training to tribal women self help groups.

Responding to a query, minister Sisodia said Tribal Department gave permission to Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in Jabalpur to impart training to ST women for which Rs 8.42 crore were approved with two conditions.

First, training should be arranged in the tribal dominated PESA area and second, work should be done after taking its administrative approval. “Fulfilling both these conditions, Institute started the training in Seoni, Barwani and Dhar district,” Sisodia added.

He said no utilisation certificate was submitted to Union government under the programme till date. Responding to another query, he said he was taking opinion of legal experts to file defamation case against Congress leaders.

