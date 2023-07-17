Bhopal: Married Woman Hangs Self, Kin Allege Murder By Hubby

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her house in 50 quarters of Piplani on Sunday evening, the police said.

Piplani police station incharge (SHO) Ajay Nair said that the woman who took the extreme step was Leela Bai (39) who stayed at 50 quarters along with her husband Vijay Ahirwar and her in-laws.

Ahirwar told the police that he had gone out of the house for some work on Sunday noon. When he returned, he discovered Leela Bai hanging. He rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The police have recovered a suicide note in which Leela had mentioned about giving up her life due to health problems and did not level allegations against anyone.

Leela’s kin, however, have alleged that her husband Ahirwar murdered her to procure a land she owned on Raisen Road. According to police, kin said Ahirwar had assaulted Leela on Saturday night. Investigations are on in the case, SHO Nair said.

