Bhopal: No Baby, Babu, Sona on Valentine's Day, Shiv Sena warns

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Shiv Sena performed dand pooja on eve of Valentine Day on Sunday with slogan, No Baby,Babu,Sona will be permitted to roam on this occasion in Madhya Pradesh'. In Bhopal, members performed dand pooja at Kalika Mandir, sending signal that they would beat Romeos if they are spotted making love and holding hands with their girlfriends on Monday.

Members have given warning to hotels, lounges, restaurant not to promote Valentine's Day. The police department has enhanced security around parks keeping in view the warnings of Shiv Sena and other likeminded outfits, which are into social policing.

Shiv Sena workers will roam across the city carrying sticks on Monday. If a couple is seen, then their marriage will be arranged there. A procession will be taken out with drums. If couple opposes, they will be well punished.

If any Baby, Babu, Sona is seen in a garden making love or holding hands, then they will be dealt with iron hand. Therefore, lovers, couples trying to show your valour tomorrow, keep in mind, you will have to face ire, state president Shiv Sena Raj Kumar Pandey said.

We have given memorandum to police across the state with message that Shiv Sena will not tolerate any Babu, Sona on Valentineís Day. Shiv Sena is all for Indian culture. Western culture will not be tolerated, he added.

Will help: Police

Deputy commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar said nobody would be allowed to take law and order in his hands. Whoever comes to police for help, the police will help them, he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Satyamev Jayate panel declares 2 remaining names in BHEL Thrift Society polls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:35 AM IST