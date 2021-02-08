BHOPAL: Night temperature slides several notches below normal level in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The night temperature on Sunday slid several notches below normal level at several places in the state. Pachmarhi nearly froze at 3 degrees Celsius after recording drop of 4 degrees. Umaria shivered at 5.4 degrees Celsius. Naugaon recorded night temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather man attributed the drop in night temperature to northerly winds. Icy winds blowing from northern belt have caused cold wave. According to meteorological department, Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius after marginal drop of 0.1 degree while Indore recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius after drop of 0.6 degree. Betul recorded minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius. Khandwa and Khargone recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Datia recorded 7.1 degrees Celsius and Gwalior recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius. Ujjain’s minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius.