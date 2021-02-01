BHOPAL: Night temperature dips across Madhya Pradesh, Umaria, Pachmarhi continue to reel under cold wave despite marginal drop

Bhopal: There is some relief from biting cold in the state as temperature registered a slight rise on Sunday night. However, Umaria continued to shiver at 3 degrees Celsius while Pachmarhi recorded 3.6 degree Celsius after rise of 2.2 degrees. The rise is attributed to western disturbance though it is weak. As a result, there will be marginal rise in temperature. Rain is expected by February 4 in eastern region of the state.

According to meteorological department, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday night after rise of one degree and Indore recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius with marginal rise of 0.5 degree.

Mandla recorded minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius while Rewa recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius and Satna recorded 6.0 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 4.8 degrees Celsius and Jabalpur recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Raisen recorded 5 degrees Celsius, Gwalior recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius, Damoh recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius. Naugaon recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius. Sidhi recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius and Tikamgarh recorded night temperature of 7 degrees Celsius.