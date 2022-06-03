Bhopal: NGOs, NCC, NSS & NYK roped in to raise awareness among voters for better turnout in polls

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district administration has started various awareness programs for voter awareness including wall writing under the direction of chief executive officer (CEO), district panchayat, according to the official information.

As per the information, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), non-political persons of the society, business class, self-help groups, campus ambassadors, national cadet corps (NCC), national service scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) volunteers have been roped in to create awareness among voters about ballot paper voting process.

Meanwhile, the deputy district election officer said that separate counting places and temporary strong rooms would be set up for panchayats and urban bodiesí elections. Arrangement is being made as the panchayat elections will be conducted by voting in the ballot box and the elections of the urban bodies will be conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

