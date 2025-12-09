 Bhopal News: Youths Caught In Clash Inside Cineplex During ‘Dhurandhar’ Screening; Chaos Caught On VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Youths Caught In Clash Inside Cineplex During ‘Dhurandhar’ Screening; Chaos Caught On VIDEO

Bhopal News: Youths Caught In Clash Inside Cineplex During ‘Dhurandhar’ Screening; Chaos Caught On VIDEO

The video also shows, many people immediately standing up from their seats and rushed toward the exit to avoid getting caught in the fight. Some families, including children, were seen leaving the hall in a hurry. According to people present inside the theatre, the dispute reportedly began over a seat or noise issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between two groups during the screening of multi-starrer Dhurandhar at a cineplex in Bhopal on Tuesday.

A viral video from the movie theatre shows several people standing at their seats and shouting at each other, while a few are seen getting involved in the scuffle. As the situation worsened, fear spread among the other viewers.

Watch the video below :

The groups created panic among the audience and disrupted the show.

FPJ Shorts
Labour Policy Update: New Codes Grant Gig & Platform Workers Social Security, e-Shram Registration And Aggregator Contributions
Labour Policy Update: New Codes Grant Gig & Platform Workers Social Security, e-Shram Registration And Aggregator Contributions
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy
'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy
UK Local Politician To Pay Hefty Fine For Hiring Indian Student As Nanny Illegally
UK Local Politician To Pay Hefty Fine For Hiring Indian Student As Nanny Illegally

According to information, the incident happened when a small argument between a few people suddenly turned into a physical fight.

The video also shows, many people immediately standing up from their seats and rushed toward the exit to avoid getting caught in the fight.

Some families, including children, were seen leaving the hall in a hurry.

According to people present inside the theatre, the dispute reportedly began over a seat or noise issue.

Read Also
MP News: Street Food Vendor Stabbed To Death For Refusing Extra Ketchup With Chowmein In Jabalpur
article-image

Cause Still Unclear

Someone might have complained about hooting or said that their seat was being occupied.

The management staff later stepped in, controlled the situation, and separated the groups.

The exact cause is still unknown, but the incident raises concerns about safety inside cinema halls.

About the movie

Dhurandhar is an action-drama film that has been drawing attention for its high-energy fight scenes. The movie follows the journey of a fearless hero who stands up against crime and corruption, taking on powerful enemies.

With loud dialogues, fast-paced action, and strong emotional moments, the film is made for audiences who enjoy commercial, larger-than-life storytelling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Protesting Against Babri Masjid Foundation Stone, BJP Leader Pastes Posters Titled 'Babar's...

MP News: Protesting Against Babri Masjid Foundation Stone, BJP Leader Pastes Posters Titled 'Babar's...

MP News: Farmer Drinks Poison At Public Hearing Over Land Dispute At Guna Collectorate--VIDEO

MP News: Farmer Drinks Poison At Public Hearing Over Land Dispute At Guna Collectorate--VIDEO

MP News: CRPF Jawan Rapes 21-Year-Old PSC Aspirant On The Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: CRPF Jawan Rapes 21-Year-Old PSC Aspirant On The Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

MP News: Severed Body Of Man Found On Jhansi–Manikpur Rail Track

MP News: Severed Body Of Man Found On Jhansi–Manikpur Rail Track

Bhopal News: Youths Caught In Clash Inside Cineplex During ‘Dhurandhar’ Screening; Chaos Caught...

Bhopal News: Youths Caught In Clash Inside Cineplex During ‘Dhurandhar’ Screening; Chaos Caught...