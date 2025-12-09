Bhopal News: Youths Caught In Clash Inside Cineplex During ‘Dhurandhar’ Screening; Chaos Caught On VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between two groups during the screening of multi-starrer Dhurandhar at a cineplex in Bhopal on Tuesday.

A viral video from the movie theatre shows several people standing at their seats and shouting at each other, while a few are seen getting involved in the scuffle. As the situation worsened, fear spread among the other viewers.

The groups created panic among the audience and disrupted the show.

According to information, the incident happened when a small argument between a few people suddenly turned into a physical fight.

The video also shows, many people immediately standing up from their seats and rushed toward the exit to avoid getting caught in the fight.

Some families, including children, were seen leaving the hall in a hurry.

According to people present inside the theatre, the dispute reportedly began over a seat or noise issue.

Cause Still Unclear

Someone might have complained about hooting or said that their seat was being occupied.

The management staff later stepped in, controlled the situation, and separated the groups.

The exact cause is still unknown, but the incident raises concerns about safety inside cinema halls.

About the movie

Dhurandhar is an action-drama film that has been drawing attention for its high-energy fight scenes. The movie follows the journey of a fearless hero who stands up against crime and corruption, taking on powerful enemies.

With loud dialogues, fast-paced action, and strong emotional moments, the film is made for audiences who enjoy commercial, larger-than-life storytelling.