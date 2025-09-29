Bhopal News: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Drum Tied To Bike | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old woman died in a road accident on September 20 after being struck by a drum tied to a motorcycle near Narmada Bhavan, TT Nagar. The incident occurred when the motorcyclist, attempting to overtake another bike, lost control of the unsecured load.

According to TT Nagar police, the motorcyclist had a large drum hanging from his vehicle. While overtaking, the drum swung outward and hit a woman riding pillion on another motorcycle. The impact caused her to fall headfirst on the road.

Eyewitnesses rushed her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The deceased was identified as Sangeeta Singh, a resident of Naya Basera, TT Nagar, who worked at an officer’s bungalow.

Her son Rahul, who was riding the motorcycle with her at the time, told police that the other motorcyclist was speeding and appeared to be intoxicated. He said that the drum tied to the bike led to the collision, which proved fatal for his mother.

Police station in-charge Gaurav Singh Dohre said that charges have been escalated following the woman’s death. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the two unidentified accused involved in the case.