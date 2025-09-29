MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing From Bageshwar Dham A Month Ago Remains Untraceable; Dad Approaches SP

MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Went Missing From Bageshwar Dham For Over A Month, Family Appeals To Chhatarpur SP |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl named Radha Pal has been missing for over a month from Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district, as reported on Monday.

Helpless, the girl's father Tijwa Pal, has now submitted an application to the Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police, requesting immediate action in order to find his daughter.

According to information, Radha resides with her family in Sadna village under Bamitha police station jurisdiction. On August 19, 2025, while her father Tijwa Pal had gone out for daily wage work, Radha was at Bageshwar Dham premises.

When he returned home in the evening, he was informed that his daughter had gone missing from Bageshwar Dham around 11 am.

‘Police refuse to act’

The family quickly reported the matter at the Bageshwar Dham police outpost and later registered an FIR at Bamitha police station. However, even after one month, the girl has not been traced.

The father alleged that whenever they visit Bamitha police station for updates, they are sent away each time without any information.

Frustrated with the long-time police inaction, the girl’s parents have now submitted an application to the Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police. They have also requested urgent action to find his daughter.