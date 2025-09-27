 Bhopal News: NEET Aspirant Jumps To Death From 6th Floor
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old NEET aspirant identified as Vidhan Kumar Jain, jumped to death from the sixth floor of an apartment building under Misrod police station limits on Friday.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene and reasons behind the extreme step taken by the youth are still not known, police said.

According to reports, Vidhan a native of Narmadapuram was living in a rented flat with his elder brother. While his brother is preparing for CA exams, Vidan was preparing to crack the NEET entrance. Their parents run an auto-parts business and live in Narmadapuram.

Misrod police station incharge Sandeep Pawar informed that Vidhan had left for his coaching class in the morning but returned within an hour citing a headache while speaking to his father on the phone.

In the afternoon, he suddenly went up to the sixth floor of the building and jumped.

Hearing the loud thud residents rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to AIIMS Bhopal where doctors declared him brought deadl.

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family. No suicide note was found. Officials said the exact reason behind the extreme step would only be clear after further investigation.

