 Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Puts Road Widening Project Under CEC Review
Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Puts Road Widening Project Under CEC Review

Central Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhopal, has again taken a tough stand on the approximately 16-kilometer road widening project from Asaram Tiraha to Ayodhya Bypass in Bhopal, which involves the proposed cutting of 8,000 to 12,000 trees

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
MP News: National Green Tribunal Puts Road Widening Project Under CEC Review

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhopal, has again taken a tough stand on the approximately 16-kilometer road widening project from Asaram Tiraha to Ayodhya Bypass in Bhopal, which involves the proposed cutting of 8,000 to 12,000 trees.

The bench comprising Justices Shiv Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member) passed order.

Petitioner nitin Saxena said that NGT clarified in the hearing held that –“The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) must strictly comply with our May 2025  that applies equally to state agencies as well as central government agencies.

For every tree felled, 10 to 100 times the number of trees should be plantedand Geo-tagging of all trees.

Advocate Harpreet Singh Gupta, representing the petner argued that thousands of trees will be affected by the project and that this is the first case where thousands of trees can be saved before they are felled.

