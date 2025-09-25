Bhopal News: Mother Leaps To Save Falling Child From Terrace, Both Die |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a one-year-old girl slipped from her mother’s lap and fell from the terrace of a residential building. In a desperate attempt to save her, the mother leapt after the child. Both lost their lives in the accident.

The incident took place late Wednesday night at Rajvansh Colony under Nishatpura police station limits. Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances under which the mother-daughter fell to death, police officials said.

As per police, around 10 pm on Wednesday, Gauri Sisodia had gone upstairs carrying her daughter Oni after dinner for a walk. A few minutes later, residents heard a loud thud and rushed out to find the mother and child lying in a pool of blood.

The woman’s family took the duo to a private hospital, where Gauri was declared brought dead, while the child succumbed during treatment.

A few minutes later residents heard a loud thud. Woman’s family members and neighbours rushed to the spot where they found mother and child lying in a pool of blood.

The duo was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared Gauri dead on arrival. The child died during the treatment.

Gauri’s husband Gyanendra Sisodia, a liquor firm employee said they lived on the second floor and usually went up to the terrace on the fourth floor after dinner.

On Wednesday night, while he was at a nearby shop he received a call from a relative about the incident. Residents told him that Gauri was sitting on the terrace boundary wall holding the child when the baby slipped. Gauri allegedly leapt after her probably in an attempt to save her baby.

ASI Ramprasad Bharti said a case has been registered and the bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination. Investigations are underway from all possible angles, he added.