 Bhopal News: Miscreants Open Fire, Assault Family For Objecting To Bursting Firecrackers
Miscreants allegedly assaulted a family and opened fire to create panic for objecting to bursting firecrackers in the locality under Aishbagh police station limit late Saturday night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants allegedly assaulted a family and opened fire to create panic for objecting to bursting firecrackers in the locality under Aishbagh police station limit late Saturday night. The accused fled the scene after threatening the family with dire consequences.

According to reports, the incident took place outside the residence of Shafiq (30) who lives in Ahata Sikandar Kuli. Shafiq told police that at midnight, Taufiq and Siraj were bursting crackers outside his house disturbing his family’s sleep. When Shafiq asked them to stop, they allegedly misbehaved and left after an argument.

A little later, the accused returned and began banging on the house shutter hurling abuses and calling the family outside. When Shafiq and his brother Anas stepped out, the accused allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. Anas recieved injury on his leg. The attackers then fired a shot before fleeing from the spot.

Following the incident, panic spread in the locality and residents gathered at the spot. Police also reached the spot after receiving information and found an empty cartridge.

Aishbag police station incharge Vijay Bahadur Sengar said two police teams were formed to trace and arrest the accused.

