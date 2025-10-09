Bhopal News: Civic Head Inspects City, Orders Improvement In Sanitation, Waste Management |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Sanskriti Jain conducted a four- hour inspection in various parts of the city on Thursday, reviewing public amenities, sanitation, waste management and development work.

Within a week Jain would re-assign work charges to all the additional commissioners of the corporation, said a BMC official.

During her visit, the municipal commissioner Jain inspected areas including Gautam Nagar, Anna Nagar, Govindpura and Rajendra Nagar, assessing sanitation services, garbage transfer stations, sewage treatment plants and public parks. She directed officials to improve cleanliness, ensure proper night cleaning and maintain continuous drain flow.

On J.K. Road, Jain instructed the public works department (PWD) to remove spilled construction and demolition (C&D) waste immediately and improve the drainage system. She also appreciated the textile recovery initiative in Anna Nagar, in which old clothes are being recycled into usable products.

At the Maholi Damkheda Sewage Treatment Plant, Jain reviewed the treated water quality and use. She also visited the New Market multi-level parking to assess capacity and operations.

[Story by Staff Reporter]