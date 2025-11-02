 Bhopal News: 6 Held With Stolen DJ Amplifier Equipment Worth ₹3.5 Lakh
Station Bajaria police on Sunday cracked a case involving theft of expensive DJ amplifiers and arrested six people including five persons and one DJ operator who purchased the stolen equipment

Updated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Station Bajaria police on Sunday cracked a case involving theft of expensive DJ amplifiers and arrested six people including five persons and one DJ operator who purchased the stolen equipment. Police have recovered the entire stolen property worth Rs 3.5 lakh.

According to Bajaria police station incharge Shilpa Kaurav, Dinesh Sahu complained that unidentified miscreants broke the lock of his DJ vehicle parked near Rajendra Nagar water tank and decamped with two amplifier machines. Acting on his complaint, police examined nearby CCTV footage and spotted a suspicious car.

Those arrested have been identified as Adil Khan (25), Darshan Dave (23), Rohit Pawar (23), Lokesh Thakur alias Dabral alias Sanga (18) and Mohit Chauhan (26) the DJ operator who purchased the stolen machines.

