Bhopal: New Year resolutions galore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New Year resolutions, to whom Free Press talked to, mean helping themselves and others to be better in their fields. Excerpts

More TV shows: Nishant

Nishant Raghuwanshi, who has shared screen space with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in TV serial, Pavitra Rishta and has featured in five other serials too, told Free Press that he wished to play lead role in shows screened by big banners like Colours TV, Star Plus etc. He also wants to give up habits like scrolling social media feed.

Raise fitness awareness: Omre

Fitness trainer Rakesh Omre who brought laurels to Bhopal by winning gold, silver and bronze medal in different competitions at Mr Asia bodybuilding championship held in Malaysia in November 2022, told Free Press that he would impart knowledge about fitness to as many people as possible to curb incidents like heart attacks during workouts. He will also focus on upcoming championships.

Make hockey popular: Vivek Sagar

National level hockey player from Bhopal Vivek Sagar who is preparing for Hockey World Cup, slated in January in Rourkela, said lifting world cup was his utmost priority. He wants to make hockey popular among masses.

Maximise crackdown on crimes: ACP Atulkar

Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said his resolution was to ensure maximum crackdown on crimes, specially related to women. Restraining cyber crimes will be his second priority.