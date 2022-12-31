Madhya Pradesh: Metro train trial run, Bhopal Master plan on anvil

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a thud of gifts in New Year, which will make life easy for commoners. The trial run of Metro train, a project of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, will take place in Bhopal and Indore in September.

Bhopal Metro Project will have two lines and 28 stations. The first line will be between Karondh circle and AIIMS and second line will be between Bhadbhada Square and Ratnagiri Trisection. The Metro train will cut short travel time significantly compared to bus or car.

State government is likely to roll out master plan for Bhopal and some other big cities. The last master plan for Bhopal was rolled out in 1995 and since then no effort was made to bring out new master plan for Bhopal.