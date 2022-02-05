Bhopal: New policy for startups in state soon, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh will soon prepare and implement a new startup policy. Apart from this, the idea of ????Global Startup Investors Summit will also take shape.

Chouhan was addressing the inaugural session of two-day Startup Expo-2022 virtually from his residence on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste was also present. The expo was organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell of Maulana Azad Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal. This cell has been created to connect MANIT students, entrepreneurs, investors and promoters from home and abroad.

Through this expo, the work to provide guidance to youths in the age group of 17 to 25 years for entrepreneurship and establishing startups is commendable, he said. Chouhan further said that the government would develop Madhya Pradesh as a startup hub. He asked the students to share suggestions for it.

The youths of Indore want Indore to be the capital of startups. Bhopal is also not lagging behind. This year, efforts will be made to give unicorn Startup status to at least two startups out of total established in MP. At present, more than 80 unicorns exist in the country. Going a step further, Decacorn companies have started taking root.

Chouhan said it was surprising to see the startups of youths in Indore, which were doing amazingly well. Some are generating Rs 700-800 crore, some have made a company worth Rs 2,000 crore. When this is possible in Indore, it can happen in other cities as well.

About 1,800 startups have been established in Madhya Pradesh. It is remarkable that 40 per cent of these have been established by women. The new National Education Policy also emphasises on innovating from childhood. Atal Tinkering Labs have been established in the country for this purpose. It is helping to foster curiosity, creativity and scientific thinking among youths.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Kamal Nath in list of star campaigners

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 09:29 PM IST