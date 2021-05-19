Bhopal: New cases same as were 40 days ago, active ones same as were 30 days back

BHOPAL: The decline in active cases of Covid-19 in the state has brought a great relief to the people as well as to the government. On Wednesday, 5,065 cases were reported. Forty days ago on April 10, 4,986 cases were found. The number of cases began to increase daily after that.
In the past few days, the number active of cases has begun to decrease. It has slipped to what it was, when the second wave of the pandemic began.
In terms of active cases, the state has gone back to its earlier position. The number of active cases is 77,697. It was 78,569 on April 20, but the cases began to increase after that.
As the number of new cases has decreased, the fear that the second wave of the pandemic created has begun to die down. Beds are available in hospitals. The problem of getting oxygen cylinders has ended, besides the din over unavailability of Remdesivir vials has subsided.
Nevertheless, the administration and the doctors are still worried about the number of deaths from Covid-19. According to government statistics, there were 72 deaths on Tuesday. The number of bodies being cremated has dropped, but the decline is not very sharp. The Niti Ayog and other organisations that asses the corona pandemic have agreed that it second wave has reached its acme and begun to decline in the state.
There has been a long interval between the virus’s peak period and the current situation. At a meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the new cases had begun to reduce very fast, but people should not lower their guard. He said that the figure of patients had increased in the past, so the districts where the cases reduced should be kept under control.
People happy about decline in cases
People fed up with the second wave of the pandemic are happy about the decline in number of cases. Those who are planning to organise wedding ceremonies next month are also delighted. In Ujjain, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated that the process of unlocking would begin from the next month. This has also gladdened the people.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)