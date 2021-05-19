Bhopal: New cases same as were 40 days ago, active ones same as were 30 days back

BHOPAL: The decline in active cases of Covid-19 in the state has brought a great relief to the people as well as to the government. On Wednesday, 5,065 cases were reported. Forty days ago on April 10, 4,986 cases were found. The number of cases began to increase daily after that.

In the past few days, the number active of cases has begun to decrease. It has slipped to what it was, when the second wave of the pandemic began.

In terms of active cases, the state has gone back to its earlier position. The number of active cases is 77,697. It was 78,569 on April 20, but the cases began to increase after that.

As the number of new cases has decreased, the fear that the second wave of the pandemic created has begun to die down. Beds are available in hospitals. The problem of getting oxygen cylinders has ended, besides the din over unavailability of Remdesivir vials has subsided.