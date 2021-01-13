Bhopal: Neta provokes people to get higher degree handicap certificates as it will make them reap more benefits

BHOPAL: Doctors from Satna have written to the district collector not to put them on Zilla Divyang Board duty that certifies specially abled and the degree of their handicap.
Doctors in Satna have charged the local political leadership of provoking people to get their handicap certificates with increased degree so that they get more benefits.
The Satna unit of MP Chikitsa Adhikari Sangh has submitted a written memorandum to the district collector. Although the memorandum has not named any neta, they have mentioned the incident that took place on December 3, 2020, where member of Parliament Ganesh Singh was present.
The memorandum said that, at the programme held on December 3, 2020, the senior public representative urged from the stage that people should get their certificates with an increased percentage of handicap. This will make them reap more benefits.
‘No names in memo’ ‘We haven’t named anyone in our memorandum. The incident took place in the presence of hundreds of people and government officials. Besides saying it from the stage, that leader later came to us, as well, and pressured us to increase the degree of handicap’— Dr Arun Dwivedi
Lasting impression
This incident has made a lasting impression on people’s mind and, since then, they have been asking the doctors for the same. “We’re bound to follow the provisions of the Act related to the description of handicap as we are accountable and the issuing authority,” said Dr Arun Dwivedi.
In Satna, a meeting of the Zilla Divyang Board takes place every Friday, where certificates are issued to specially abled people after verification. Now, the doctors have asked the collector to exempt them from this duty as they often face embarrassing situations during the meeting of the Divyang Board. The doctors had also asked the collector not to assign them duty at special camps organized for the specially abled, as well, added Dr Dwivedi.