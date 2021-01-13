Bhopal: Neta provokes people to get higher degree handicap certificates as it will make them reap more benefits

BHOPAL: Doctors from Satna have written to the district collector not to put them on Zilla Divyang Board duty that certifies specially abled and the degree of their handicap.

Doctors in Satna have charged the local political leadership of provoking people to get their handicap certificates with increased degree so that they get more benefits.

The Satna unit of MP Chikitsa Adhikari Sangh has submitted a written memorandum to the district collector. Although the memorandum has not named any neta, they have mentioned the incident that took place on December 3, 2020, where member of Parliament Ganesh Singh was present.

The memorandum said that, at the programme held on December 3, 2020, the senior public representative urged from the stage that people should get their certificates with an increased percentage of handicap. This will make them reap more benefits.