Madhya Pradesh: Bagli janpad panchayat CEO acts as a good Samaritan, helps divyang couple to reach their village in biting cold

Bagli (Dewas district): Bagli janpad panchayat chief executive officer Amit Vyas has set up an example by helping a divyang couple to reach their destination conveniently.

On Bagli-Chapra road, a divyang man was spotted pulling tricycle with a rope in which his divyang wife was seated. He had tied his wife’s tricycle to his tricycle with a rope and was pulling it. They were on their way home to Matmor village on Sunday, which was 13 kilometres away.

A passerby informed janpad panchayat CEO Amit Vyas about it. Vyas ensured that couple along with the tricycles, reached their home in a loading vehicle. The woman thanked Vyas for helping them to reach home with ease in the midst of biting cold.

Sakharam and Sita Bai from Matmor village are a divyang couple. Before the outbreak of Covid-19, the state social justice department had set up a disabled medical camp under which two tricycles were sanctioned, one for Sakharam and another for Sita. But due to lockdown, they could not collect tricycles. Sita Bai came to collect the tricycle when the department called.

As Sita Bai didn’t know how to ride the tricycle, Sakharam tied his wife’s tricycle to his tricycle with a rope and headed toward their village on a cold evening.