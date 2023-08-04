Bhopal: Neighbour's Rottweiler Dog Attacks 6-Year-old Girl In Katara, Leaves Her Bleeding

Pet Dog Attacks 5-Year-Old girl | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A neighbour's pet dog-- a Rottweiler, brutally attacked a 6-year old girl during evening walk in Bhopal's Signature- 360 colony under Katara police station on Thursday . The dog bit her hands, stomach and even her head, leaving her bleeding. A case was registered against the dog owner.

According to police, FIR has been lodged under section 289 of IPC against Pramod Kumar Dubey of Signature -360 colony. On Thursday evening, Dubey's neighbour Gautam Singh's daughter Pranika was playing in the colony campus, when the dog--who was on evening walk, got aggressive and attacked the little girl.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)