 Bhopal: Neighbour's Rottweiler Dog Attacks 6-Year-old Girl In Katara, Leaves Her Bleeding
A case was registered against the dog owner.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A neighbour's pet dog-- a Rottweiler, brutally attacked a 6-year old girl during evening walk in Bhopal's Signature- 360 colony under Katara police station on Thursday . The dog bit her hands, stomach and even her head, leaving her bleeding. A case was registered against the dog owner.

According to police, FIR has been lodged under section 289 of IPC against Pramod Kumar Dubey of Signature -360 colony. On Thursday evening, Dubey's neighbour Gautam Singh's daughter Pranika was playing in the colony campus, when the dog--who was on evening walk, got aggressive and attacked the little girl.

