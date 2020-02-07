Bhopal: Nehru Yuva Kendra to be developed with the changing times, says CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Focus of Kamal Nath government has now moved on to youth of state. He has asked the officials to develop Nehru Yuva Kendras as a representative organization of youth and give it an effective role.
The Nehru Yuva Kendra should become the pivot of youth thinking, their hopes and expectations said Nath while addressing a meeting of the State Level Youth Programme Advisory Committee of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in Mantralaya on Friday.
Nehru Yuva Kendra should be developed with the changing times and should not be mere museums, following the old path, said CM. We have to identify these changes and work towards creating a Nehru Yuva Kendra of 2020, he told the committee members.
Nath said the Youth centre should prepare an action plan for coordination with sports, youth welfare and concerned departments of the government along with its routine activities. Youth Centre should prepare an action plan which can be effectively implemented throughout the region with the help of the State Government, said CM.
He stressed to lay down the infrastructure and process of the Nehru Yuva Kendra as per the goals as well as the changes in the mindset of the youth.
CM felicitated the youth and the organization who excelled in various activities conducted by Nehru Yuva Kendra. One lakh award of state level youth division was awarded to village Bahuti of Rewa District. In Swachhta Abhiyan Manju Rathore, Anuppur, was given the first prize of Rs 50,000, Ramvan Raamayanai Mandal Betul, Rs 30,000 second and Fragrance Narayani Shahdol was given third prize of Rs 20,000 rupees.
