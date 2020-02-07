Bhopal: Nehru Yuva Kendra to be developed with the changing times, says CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Focus of Kamal Nath government has now moved on to youth of state. He has asked the officials to develop Nehru Yuva Kendras as a representative organization of youth and give it an effective role.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra should become the pivot of youth thinking, their hopes and expectations said Nath while addressing a meeting of the State Level Youth Programme Advisory Committee of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan in Mantralaya on Friday.

Nehru Yuva Kendra should be developed with the changing times and should not be mere museums, following the old path, said CM. We have to identify these changes and work towards creating a Nehru Yuva Kendra of 2020, he told the committee members.