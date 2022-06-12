e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Necessary to recruit local youths in hawk force, says CM

The chief minister was reviewing the naxal eradication campaign with senior officials of police and district administration in Mukki in Balaghat district on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with Hawk Force personnel serving in Naxal area at Mukki Gate complex of Kanha National Park in Balaghat district. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the life of people should be made easy by effective implementation of government welfare schemes. This helps people to have faith in administration, an official release stated on Saturday.

He said there should be effective implementation of collective forest management.

The chief minister was reviewing the naxal eradication campaign with senior officials of police and district administration in Mukki in Balaghat district on Saturday. The chief minister met and held a discussion with the Hawk Force personnel serving in naxal-affected areas.

“It is necessary to recruit local youths in Hawk Force. Instructions related to the recruitment process have been issued earlier. The plan to seek cooperation of surrendered naxalites in naxal control operations is being implemented. Instructions were issued to make adequate arrangements for minimum requirement and security at places where Hawk Force personnel are rendering services,” he added.

Adding that there is no shortage of resources, he agreed to retain the incentive allowance given to Hawk Force personnel in the seventh pay scale as well.

While examining the problems being faced while working in adverse conditions, the chief minister encouraged soldiers to do their best.

He told Hawk Force jawans that their service was not just a job but a mission, which was an important responsibility entrusted for the internal security of the country.

“You are working for a big mission. Your courage and dedication is commendable. I salute your courage and bravery,” Chouhan said.

He further said that ideology of violence would not be tolerated as it had no place in democracy. Strict action was being taken against those involved in crimes in many parts of the state.

Inspector general of police, Balaghat zone, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Balaghat district collector Dr Girish Kumar Mishra, superintendent of police Saurabh Sameer, commandant of Hawk Force Aditya Singh and other officers were present at the meeting.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Man booked in Mandsaur, Bhopal for post hurting religious sentiments
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Necessary to recruit local youths in hawk force, says CM

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Row: Bulldozers out in UP cities after violent protests

Prophet Row: Bulldozers out in UP cities after violent protests

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: One dead, seven injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul building

Navi Mumbai: One dead, seven injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul building

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know

As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know