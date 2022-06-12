Bhopal: Necessary to recruit local youths in hawk force, says CM

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with Hawk Force personnel serving in Naxal area at Mukki Gate complex of Kanha National Park in Balaghat district. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the life of people should be made easy by effective implementation of government welfare schemes. This helps people to have faith in administration, an official release stated on Saturday.

He said there should be effective implementation of collective forest management.

The chief minister was reviewing the naxal eradication campaign with senior officials of police and district administration in Mukki in Balaghat district on Saturday. The chief minister met and held a discussion with the Hawk Force personnel serving in naxal-affected areas.

“It is necessary to recruit local youths in Hawk Force. Instructions related to the recruitment process have been issued earlier. The plan to seek cooperation of surrendered naxalites in naxal control operations is being implemented. Instructions were issued to make adequate arrangements for minimum requirement and security at places where Hawk Force personnel are rendering services,” he added.

Adding that there is no shortage of resources, he agreed to retain the incentive allowance given to Hawk Force personnel in the seventh pay scale as well.

While examining the problems being faced while working in adverse conditions, the chief minister encouraged soldiers to do their best.

He told Hawk Force jawans that their service was not just a job but a mission, which was an important responsibility entrusted for the internal security of the country.

“You are working for a big mission. Your courage and dedication is commendable. I salute your courage and bravery,” Chouhan said.

He further said that ideology of violence would not be tolerated as it had no place in democracy. Strict action was being taken against those involved in crimes in many parts of the state.

Inspector general of police, Balaghat zone, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Balaghat district collector Dr Girish Kumar Mishra, superintendent of police Saurabh Sameer, commandant of Hawk Force Aditya Singh and other officers were present at the meeting.