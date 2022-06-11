Madhya Pradesh: Man booked in Mandsaur, Bhopal for post hurting religious sentiments

Representative Picture |

Bhopal/Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked in Bhopal and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious feelings through objectionable comments uploaded on social media, police officials said on Saturday.

Cases were registered on Friday evening in Mandsaur's Kotwali police station and Bhopal's Ashoka Garden police station against Abhishek Singh on the complaints of some members of the Muslim community, they said.

Singh has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (public mischief), said Ashoka Garden police station in charge Alok Shrivastava.

Mandsaur's City Kotwali police station in charge Amit Soni also said Singh had been booked.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania tweeted an appeal to people asking them to not upload or tag posts that can hurt religious sentiments.