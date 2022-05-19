Bhopal: NCW asks MP Police to prepare programme for rural women security

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma called on Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, at PHQ here on Wednesday. She also met the senior IPS officers at PHQ. Additional director general of police (women safety) Pragya Richa Shrivastava told Free Press that the national commission chairperson appreciated the initiatives being launched by the state police for preventing crime against women.

The chairperson has asked the MP police to prepare a programme to educate the women residing in rural areas about the crime and its prevention. The programme will be run in coordination with the women and child department, said the officer. The Commission funds the WCD and the chairperson wants to run programmes with their coordination, she added.

Shrivastava said we informed the chairperson about the programme ‘Asli Hero’, pre-litigation mediation, pre-wedding counselling and other initiatives taken by the state police. She was very impressed and praised our efforts, said the officer. She asked us to share the details of the innovative programmes that MP police have launched so that they can be replicated by the other states, said the ADG.

