Bhopal: Man held for abetting suicide of ex-girlfriend, sent to jail

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for abetment to suicide of a woman who ended her life this February over failed love affair. The man identified as Daulat Simoria was arrested on Wednesday, said Govindpura Police station in-charge Ashok Parihar. The man was produced before court and sent to judicial custody.

Dejected over a failed love affair, 26-year-old Suman Ghonsale had consumed acid and ended her life on February 14. Parihar told Free Press that the woman was in a relationship with Simoria, however, the man had left her and got engaged to someone else.

The woman confronted Simoria and asked him to break his engagement with the other girl, which he refused. Seeing him not relenting, the woman even threatened to end her life. Simoria, instead of reasoning with Suman, provoked her saying ‘go and commit suicide’. Hurt by her boyfriend's stand, the victim consumed acid on February 14 and ended her life.

The police had registered a case and started investigations. After almost three months, police added Section 306 of IPC to the case and arrested him on Wednesday and sent him to jail.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:56 PM IST