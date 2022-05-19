Bhopal: Rape accused ADRM's bail plea rejected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bail application of rape accused, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Gaurav Singh has been cancelled by the Bhopal court, police said on Wednesday.

Govindpura police station in-charge Ashok Singh Parihar told Free Press that the ADRM, Bhopal Division of West Central Railway Zone has been booked in a rape case in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) on May 5. Later the case dairy was sent to Govindpura police station for further action.

He added that a rape case has been registered under section 376 and 506 of the IPC against ADRM on basis of his subordinateís complaint that the ADRM allegedly exploited her while getting a compassionate job. The woman also alleged that the ADRM had been exploiting her since March 2021.

Earlier on May 11, the victim appeared in the Court and recorded her statement under section 164 of CrPC. Parihar further added that the accused had filed bail application in the Bhopal Court. Police and the victim appeared before the court and objected to the bail plea. On which the court rejected the application of the accused.

He also added that they have conducted several raids to arrest the accused, but they were not able to trace him.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:07 AM IST