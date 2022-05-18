Bhopal: Hotel manager stabbed, police announce reward to nab culprits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A-32-year-old man who works as a manager at a private hotel situated in Tila Jamalpura was stabbed by two unidentified youths when he was returning home on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.
The cops have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to nab the culprits. Police station in-charge Radhyshyam Rengar told Free Press that Wasim Khan, a resident of village Nepania Jaat works as a manager in a hotel. He was returning home after work.
When he reached the bus stand, two bike-borne miscreants stabbed him brutally and fled from the spot. The passers-by called the police and also rushed him to hospital where he died during the course of treatment.
Police have registered a case under section 302 of the IPC against two unidentified miscreants and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on their arrest. They have found CCTV footage of the incident, but the faces of the accused are not clear.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)