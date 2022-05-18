Bhopal: Hotel manager stabbed, police announce reward to nab culprits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A-32-year-old man who works as a manager at a private hotel situated in Tila Jamalpura was stabbed by two unidentified youths when he was returning home on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

The cops have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to nab the culprits. Police station in-charge Radhyshyam Rengar told Free Press that Wasim Khan, a resident of village Nepania Jaat works as a manager in a hotel. He was returning home after work.

When he reached the bus stand, two bike-borne miscreants stabbed him brutally and fled from the spot. The passers-by called the police and also rushed him to hospital where he died during the course of treatment.

Police have registered a case under section 302 of the IPC against two unidentified miscreants and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on their arrest. They have found CCTV footage of the incident, but the faces of the accused are not clear.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:55 PM IST