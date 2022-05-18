Bhopal: CM Chouhan congratulates son on LLM degree in US, says he missed occasion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan rued on Wednesday that he couldn’t attend the convocation at The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School in the US where his son Kartikeya Chouhan received his LLM degree on Tuesday.

Congratulating his son on his achievement, Chouhan tweeted, “My dear son @ks_chauhan23 has completed his studies for LLM in @Penn’s Carey Law School. My heart was filled with joy and pride on seeing this video of convocation. On such historic occasions parents wish to be with their children but I couldn’t be present over there due to administrative responsibilities.”

Notably, Chouhan cancelled his US trip he was scheduled to undertake to woo investors to Madhya Pradesh due to sudden development on the political front when the Supreme Court in its order disallowed OBC reservation in civic bodies polls here in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:32 PM IST