Bhopal: NCPCR Chief to Issue Notice Over Alleged Conversions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) president Priyank Kanoongo alleged that during his visit to the two missionary organisations in the tribal areas of Dewas district, he found evidence of foreign funding and high political contacts of the institute.

“It is clear that influential people in the tribal areas are using their influence to do the dirty work of converting innocent children," he added in his post on X. He also alleged that children have learned Christian religious prayers by heart and vowed to take action under JJ Act and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

Alleging that children as young as 10 years of age were made to cut grass and even clean toilets on the premises, he said action would be taken by issuing a notice to the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Government. The NCPCR chief Kanoongo said he inspected two different institutions that were run by Misisonary organisations.

"Today, during my visit to the tribal areas of Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, I inspected two different institutions, both of which were being run by missionary organisations," he posted on X. "Almost all the children are Hindus.

However, the children offer Christian prayers at the institution. The children have learned Christian religious prayers by heart. Innocent children as young as 10 years of age are made to cut grass, sweep and even clean toilets on the premises," he further alleged in his post.

"Due action will be taken by issuing a notice to the Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Government," he further added in his post. in November, the child's body issued a notice to the Collector and Superintendent of Police of the Vidisha district to probe allegations that students of a Vidisha school were punished for chanting a religious slogan. The incident occurred at Bharat Mata Convent School, Ganj Basoda city, in Madhya Pradesh, on November 9.