 Bhopal: NCPCR Chief to Issue Notice Over Alleged Conversions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: NCPCR Chief to Issue Notice Over Alleged Conversions

Bhopal: NCPCR Chief to Issue Notice Over Alleged Conversions

The incident occurred at Bharat Mata Convent School, Ganj Basoda city, in Madhya Pradesh, on November 9.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) president Priyank Kanoongo alleged that during his visit to the two missionary organisations in the tribal areas of Dewas district, he found evidence of foreign funding and high political contacts of the institute.

“It is clear that influential people in the tribal areas are using their influence to do the dirty work of converting innocent children," he added in his post on X. He also alleged that children have learned Christian religious prayers by heart and vowed to take action under JJ Act and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

Alleging that children as young as 10 years of age were made to cut grass and even clean toilets on the premises, he said action would be taken by issuing a notice to the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Government. The NCPCR chief Kanoongo said he inspected two different institutions that were run by Misisonary organisations.

"Today, during my visit to the tribal areas of Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, I inspected two different institutions, both of which were being run by missionary organisations," he posted on X. "Almost all the children are Hindus.

However, the children offer Christian prayers at the institution. The children have learned Christian religious prayers by heart. Innocent children as young as 10 years of age are made to cut grass, sweep and even clean toilets on the premises," he further alleged in his post.

"Due action will be taken by issuing a notice to the Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Government," he further added in his post. in November, the child's body issued a notice to the Collector and Superintendent of Police of the Vidisha district to probe allegations that students of a Vidisha school were punished for chanting a religious slogan. The incident occurred at Bharat Mata Convent School, Ganj Basoda city, in Madhya Pradesh, on November 9.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Stabbed To Death Over Business Dispute, Accused On The Run
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Persons With ILI Symptoms, Foreign Travel Must Go For RT-PCR: CMHO

Persons With ILI Symptoms, Foreign Travel Must Go For RT-PCR: CMHO

Bhopal: Hindu Families To Celebrate Xmas With Parties, Cakes, Midnight Mass

Bhopal: Hindu Families To Celebrate Xmas With Parties, Cakes, Midnight Mass

Bhopal: City Temple Committees, Traders’ Bodies To Celebrate Big

Bhopal: City Temple Committees, Traders’ Bodies To Celebrate Big

Bhopal: Woman Abducted, Raped By Hubby, Friend, Accused Booked

Bhopal: Woman Abducted, Raped By Hubby, Friend, Accused Booked

Bhopal: Cabinet Formation Of Mohan Yadav Govt Today

Bhopal: Cabinet Formation Of Mohan Yadav Govt Today