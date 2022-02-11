Bhopal: National School of Drama selects play on Chittagong uprising

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi has selected a play ‘Khel ke Maidan Se’ on the Chittagong uprising in Bengal (in Modern Bangladesh) during the British rule.

The play will be prepared at a one-month training workshop of NSD being held at Arghya Praksha Grih, Gandhi Bhawan in the city from February 15 to March 15. The workshop being organised in association with Children’s Theatre Academy, Bhopal is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

The play deals with the tale of a child Shyam Ghosh who took part in the Chittagong uprising in West Bengal. As part of that revolunatries activity, a group of children led by Ghosh forced their entry into the armoury. Ghosh fell prey to the bullet of a British officer.

The Director of the Academy Prem Gupta has told Free Press that this is the only play from Madhya Pradesh selected for the workshop on unsung heroes of freedom struggle.

The workshop is free of cost and participants of aged 8-15 years can take part in it. Besides acting, training in music composition, martial art, body movements, plays, stories, poems, songs writing will be given.

The children who want to participate in the workshop can get applications from 9 to 11am and from 4am to 7pm at Arghya Kala Samiti, Gandhi Bhawan. The timing of the workshop is 4-7pm daily, says Gupta.

A play ‘Dugdugi Baba,’ will be staged on the inaugural day of the workshop. ‘The play is being rehearsed at Gandhi Bhavan,” he says.

