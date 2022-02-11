Bhopal: EOW register case against Aurangabad based company

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing has registered a case against the four directors of an Aurangabad-based investment company, said the officials on Thursday. The company directors have lured the investors with promise to double the invested money in 20 months.

EOW have registered FIR against Aurangabad-based fraudsters, who were targeting the investors of Indore area. The EOW wing of Indore conducted an inquiry into the matter and an FIR was registered against the company directors.

The four directors Vinod Kumar Mali, Sanjay Patil, Subash Patil and Sanjay Patil operated from Indore and had opened an office in the city. They promised the investors to double their money in 20 months through the sale of their products.

As many as three dozen businessmen fell in the trap and invested Rs 66 lakh in their company. The product was related to cosmetic and household products. The investors fled from the city after closing their office.

Friday, February 11, 2022