Watch video: Group of Muslim women rides bikes wearing ‘Burkha’ in Bhopal, Video goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a group of Muslim woman riding two wheelers while wearing Burkha has gone viral on social media in state capital Bhopal.

The video of the incident is said to be recorded on the VIP road of Bhopal.

According to reports, The women have shared the video on Instagram with the name of 'Khan Sisters'.

In the viral video, four women wearing burkha were spotted riding bullet and sports bikes on the street. A woman sitting behind on the sports bike also gave a flying kiss. Another woman was showing victory signs in the viral video.

Notably, the bullet which the woman was riding had a BJP flag on the front number plate.

As soon as the video went viral the matter intensified once again on Hijab and Bukha in the corridors of power. The congress had targeted the state government and at the same time, the BJP leader had demanded action against the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:28 PM IST