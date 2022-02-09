Bhopal: Annual exam timetable for class 9, 11 announced

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department on Wednesday announced the time table for annual examination of class 9 and 11 for academic session 2021-22.

Director, Public Instructions, KK Dwivedi said that annual examinations of class 9 and 11would be conducted between 8.30 am to 11.30 am in all government high and higher secondary schools of the state. Exams for class nine will be held from March 16 to April 12. Exams for class 11 will be held from March 15 to April 13.

Guidelines have been issued by the department to all the divisional joint directors, district education officers and principals of schools regarding the conduct of examinations. Question papers in all schools will be made available by the state board of open school education through district education officer. It will be mandatory for all the candidates to be present at the examination centre at 8 am.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 8:15 am. It will be mandatory for all the examinees to follow the rules related to Covid-19 safety at the examination centre. Answer sheets will be given to the students 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam and five minutes before the question paper. Students with disabilities of all categories will be provided additional time and writing facility at the rate of 20 minutes per hour.

