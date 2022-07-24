e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: National flag must be hoisted in every house on Independence Day, says Governor

Sunday, July 24, 2022
Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has called upon the people of the state to hoist the national flag in every house on Independence Day, while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of Agarwal Mahasabha, here on Sunday.

He said that society and individuals exist only when there is a country. It is the ultimate duty of every person to contribute his best to strengthen the nation. We must not do any such work that can hurt Mother India. He said that it was the utmost duty of the officers to always follow the oath that they take.

Governor asked everyone to make a concerted effort to establish India as a World Guru. Giving the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful resolution, he said that when he was not given a visa by the US but called upon people to work unitedly to make the Gujarat model an ideal of development.

Governor commended the contribution of Agrawal Samaj in the development of the country.

