Bhopal: National conclave to discuss energy, environment from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A national conclave, Sumangalam, will be organised at Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology at Vigyan Bhawan in Bhopal on November 1-2.

It is organised by Union Ministry of Power and Vigyan Bharti. There will be deliberations on energy and environment at the conclave, said Vigyan Bharti, Madhya Bharat, president Dr Amogh Gupta at a press conference held here on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of five elements vis fire, water, space, wind, earth, he said that in the logical sequence of progressive evolution of five elements, agni is the third that has evolved after the space. The participants will contemplate on various dimensions of fire and energy.

He said Sumangalam was an initiative that aims to present pragmatic solutions based on Indian thoughts related to science to address present existential crisis, which emerged due to rapidly changing climate.

The main objective of Sumangalam is to present unique Indian concept of purity of the five basic elements of nature i.e earth, water, fire, air and space. Second thrust is on balance between them for the survival and sustainability of life on earth. This will be achieved by organising five separate conferences and exhibition for each of the elements at five different places across the country.

The sixth conference will be organized at Delhi in March/April 2023.

The concluding session will be attended by Governor Mangubhai Patel. Those who will address the conference include Dr Anil Kothari, Director General, Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Council, Dr Sudhir Bhadoria, National General Secretary, Vigyan Bharti, Dr Tripta Thakur, General Director, NPTI Faridabad, Dr Sanjay Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor, Bhoj Open University, Dr Sunil Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, RGPV Bhopal, Nikunj Shrivastava, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Ashish Upadhyay, Special Secretary and Financial Advisor, Urja Mantralaya.

