Bhopal: BMC staffer hospitalized after inhaling chlorine gas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was hospitalised after he came in contact with chlorine gas that leaked from water filter plant at Idgah Hills on Monday. He has been admitted at TB Hospital and is on ventilator.

Last week, more than 70 families were affected by chlorine gas leak from the same filter plant, which caused panic in the area.

Responding to gas leak on Monday, Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani denied that gas leaked from filter plant. “The plant and the surrounding area are completely safe. Employee inhaled gas while connecting the chlorine gas pipeline. He is fine and normal now,” he added.

On Monday, the health of employee Ashraf Ali (58) deteriorated due to chlorine gas at the water filter plant located at Idgah Hills. The employee was opening the valve when he was exposed to the gas and had to be admitted to TB Hospital.

After matter came to light, the main gate of Idgah filter plant was locked and the entry of the media was banned. The staff at the gate did not allow anyone to enter.

Incharge Assistant Engineer Devesh Gaharwal did not respond to Free Press calls while a senior official said that it was not a case of chlorine gas leak.

