Bhopal: Minister Sarang pays homage to Sardar Patel at Bhopal Central Jail

Minister Vishwas Sarang at Bhopal Central Jail. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State medical education minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang attended a program in the Central Jail of Narela constituency held on the occasion of National Unity Day on Monday.

On this occasion, Sarang paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by offering flowers on his statue. He also made three major announcements including the upgradation of Bhopal Central Jail which falls under his Narela constituency.

The first announcement concerns the orchestra of jail prisoners which Sarang aims to take to the international-level.

The second announcement is for the family members of the jail inmates. Sarang has proposed to make a shed for the convenience of the visitors who come to meet their relatives at the prison.

In his third announcement, Sarang asked the prison in-charge to make detailed plans for the implementation of important development works in the prison for the welfare of the prisoners. He further said that he will undertake all the development work of Central Jail with the MLA fund.