Bhopal: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights visits Nehru Shelter Home

While the family expressed concern about their safety, even the inmates claimed that they do not feel safe at the shelter home. The girls even complained of poor quality meals being served at the facility.

Family members of one of the inmates said that they have complained before the team about food quality and urged that the girls be sent to their homes.

A girl’s brother told Free Press that the other inmates often pass lewd remarks on the girls related to the case. He said they have informed the team about the same. The team recorded statements of girls and their family members. The shelter home staff was also quizzed.

SIT still to approach the bereaved family

A special investigation team (SIT) probe is underway in connection with the inmate’s death, however, the deceased’s family said that they have not been approached by the team so far. On the other hand, the MP Child Rights Commission has also sought a report on the issue from the district administration.