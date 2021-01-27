Bhopal: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights visits Nehru Shelter Home

BHOPAL: Raising safety concerns, family members of minor girls at Nehru Shelter Home have sought their daughter be sent back home. The kin of the four minor girls, witness in Pyare Miyan sex racket case, met the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights team on Wednesday and urged them to allow their daughters return home. Even the girls at the shelter home have requested the panel to allow them to live with their families. The administration had kept five girls, all witnesses in the sex racket case in a government-run shelter home to ensure their safety.
The five member team of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, from Delhi visited Nehru Nagar Shelter Home on Wednesday after one of the girls died of sleeping pills overdose a week ago at the shelter home. Since then, three girls have fallen unconscious due to alleged weakness and asthma. One of the girls is still undergoing treatment in JP hospital, after she fell unconscious on Monday.
While the family expressed concern about their safety, even the inmates claimed that they do not feel safe at the shelter home. The girls even complained of poor quality meals being served at the facility.
Family members of one of the inmates said that they have complained before the team about food quality and urged that the girls be sent to their homes.
A girl’s brother told Free Press that the other inmates often pass lewd remarks on the girls related to the case. He said they have informed the team about the same. The team recorded statements of girls and their family members. The shelter home staff was also quizzed.
SIT still to approach the bereaved family
A special investigation team (SIT) probe is underway in connection with the inmate’s death, however, the deceased’s family said that they have not been approached by the team so far. On the other hand, the MP Child Rights Commission has also sought a report on the issue from the district administration.
