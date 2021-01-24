Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission says: Administration failed to counsel Nehru Nagar shelter home inmates

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission says the administration has failed in providing counselling to the inmates of Nehru Nagar shelter home. The commission has sought a report from the district administration on seven points.

The members of the commission have also counselled the girls and they say the girls are repeatedly demanding to be sent home to their parents. They are reeling under depression and need strong counselling to overcome it, says a member of the commission, Brajesh Chauhan. The fear among the other four girls has to be dispelled through counselling as it is affecting their mental health, Chauhan said. The girls cannot be sent back to their parents for legal reasons and, to investigate the matter, they should be counselled so that they may reveal the truth in front of the investigating teams.

Chauhan also says that the administration has been asked to file a report on these points, including explaining how the sleeping pills entered the shelter home. He said the administration has suspended an official, but that is not enough and an investigation is needed to bring the truth out.

