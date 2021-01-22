Bhopal: How did sleeping pills enter the shelter home? Child rights panel to collector

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission has served a notice on the collector over the death of a minor girl in shelter home. How sleeping pills could enter the shelter home is a question that has been raised by the girl’s family and the commission, too, has sought a report on it.

The district administration has been asked to furnish details on seven points. On the other hand, security around the shelter home has been stepped up. The commission has also sought a report on the delay in taking the girl to hospital after she complained of uneasiness. Also, how many girls in the shelter home are undergoing treatment? asks the notice. How did the sleeping pills enter the shelter home and was the girl who died prescribed the pills? How many other girls were also prescribed sleeping pills and did any other girl also fall ill? A few other questions are also a part of the notice.